Russell Burriss Richey, Jr., of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home beside family on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at the age of 84.
Russell was born on January 16th, 1935 to the late Russell and Helen Richey. He graduated from Augusta High School and later attended the University of Kentucky where he pursued a degree in engineering and later joined the Army before transferring to the United States Air Force where he served with the 27th Fighter Bomber Wing as a ground radio operator.
After being discharged from the service, he returned home to Augusta, KY where he owned and operated multiple Ford and John Deere tractor dealerships, as well as serving on the school board eventually as chairman. Russell was also a Kentucky Colonel.
He relocated to Florida in 1987 where he worked for a few car dealerships before becoming an equipment operator for Charlotte County Parks and Recreation, finally moving on to Retire with Lee County Parks and Recreation.
Russell was a passionate musician playing bass guitar in various bands throughout his life up to his passing. He was a proud member of Murdock Christian Church where he also served on their praise and worship team. Russell also was an individual who loved helping others whenever he could and was skilled at fixing anything and known by his friends and neighbors as the "Mechanical Genius".
Russell is survived by his 3 children, Russell (Erin) Richey, John (Lisa) Richey, and Monica (Raymond) Hargett, 10 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Anita Richey, and Son J. K. Richey.
A funeral with Military Honors by the U.S. Air Force is scheduled for Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at 1030 A.M. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens Chapel. All are welcome to attend in their favorite Hawaiian or UK shirt and celebrate Russell's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, care of Tidewell Hospice Philanthropy Department 5955 Rand Blvd, Sarasota, FL 34238. The family would like to thank Tidewell, Dr. C. Lobo and Dr. G. Koppuzha for their care and efforts.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.