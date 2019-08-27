|
|
Russell G. Duffey
8/18/34 - 8/10/2019
Russell G. Duffey died peacefully on Saturday, August 10, 2019.
He was a wonderfully kind man who always had a quick smile for everyone. He leaves his loving wife, Linda along with his son, Russ,Jr. (Vicki). He also leaves his three grandsons, Derek (Kyla), Kevin and Joe.
He had an extraordinary career in the Navy for almost 30 years as an aviator. He loved the peacefulness and beauty of the air. Later he worked at The Pentagon as an Administration Officer.
He studied at Maryland University where he was an ALL ACC pitcher for the Terrapins. He also was invited to join the Doffers Spring Training Camp as he contemplated a professional baseball career. He attended the Navy Air College in Montgomery, Alabama where he received his BS in International Studies in Economics. He received his MBA at Auburn University. After his discharge from the Navy, he worked as an administrative Services Director for St. John's County Health Department.
He had been an avid golfer and belonged to several Country clubs in Florida, his last being Venice Golf and Country Club.
His funeral will be on Friday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Venice Presbyterian Church on The Rialto.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Tidewell Hospice would be appreciated.
He will be sadly missed by all his golfing and cruising friends.