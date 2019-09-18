|
|
Russell G. Howard lll, 84, passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019. Russ was a longtime resident of Port Charlotte, Florida. He was surrounded by his family during his final days at home.
Russ was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania, he and his family traveled many places and ended up in Miami, Florida, where he graduated from the University of Miami. Russ earned a bachelors degree in business administration. Russ then joined the United States Air Force, where he served 22years.
Russ began his career in the military as a young ROTC 2nd Lieutenant, who became an Electronics Warfare Officer and retired as Air Force Lt. Col. Russell Howard. Russ and his family lived at several Air Force bases before retiring at Carswell AFB, Fort Worth, TX.
Russ received several commendations, Distinguished Flying Cross, Combat Rediness Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon four awards, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award two commendations, Air Medal two awards, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award.
Russ was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity, the American Legion, and the VFW, he loved socializing with friends and telling funny stories.
Russ is survived by his children, Lisa H. Thomson and husband Charles of Boerne, TX, Dianne H. O'Hara and husband Phillip of Kingsley, MI, and Sean R. Howard of Antioch, TN.
Brother Michael F. Howard of Decatur, TX and sister Patricia H. Dooley and husband Al, of San Antonio, TX. Russ has three grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the VFW Lodge in Port Charlotte from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.