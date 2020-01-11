|
Russell Schultz, 92, of Rotonda West, died January 6, 2020.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, August 22, 1927 to Harry and Anna (Anderson) Schultz. He served in the Navy during World War II. Upon leaving the Navy, he went to work for the grocery store chain National T and during his time with the company he was transferred to Denver, Colorado. He later became the owner of Snyder, Hayes and Hurd Brokerage Company until he retired in 1984. He retired to Akeley, Minnesota where he designed his dream lakefront log cabin. His extended family enjoyed every summer there until 2000 when he became a permanent resident of Rotonda West.
He adored gardening, flowers and tending to his lawn. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid walker. He logged in over 25,000 miles walking in Rotonda. He volunteered at Englewood Hospital Rehab for over
11 years. He loved his church and contributed his beautiful voice by singing in the choir.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 71 years, Joyce, son Terry (Caron) of Loveland, Colorado; son Greg of Englewood, Florida; daughter Les Lee (Tom) of Steamboat Springs, Colorado; daughter Tammy (Marty) of Denver Colorado; 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brother Raymond Schultz and sister Evelyn Krist.
A Memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, January 15th at Faith Lutheran Church, Rotonda West. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Lutheran Church choir or Tidewell Hospice, Inc.