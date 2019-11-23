Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peace River Baptist Church
478 Berry St
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Peace River Baptist Church
478 Berry Street
Punta Gorda, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McGavic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Ann (Raney) McGavic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Ann (Raney) McGavic Obituary
Ruth Ann (Raney) McGavic, 84, of Port Charlotte, passed away on November 19th. She previously lived in Arcadia and Bradenton, Florida.

Ruth Ann was born in Bastrop, Louisiana to a country doctor. Her family moved to Memphis Tennessee when she was in the 8th grade, and it was there that she met the love of her life, when he gave her his seat on the bus.

She became a recovery room RN while raising three boys, working at Manatee Memorial Hospital and DeSoto Memorial Hospital. She and Bill retired early to travel in their motorhome and by motorcycle all over the country and other parts of the world. They split their "home" time between Port Charlotte and Franklin, North Carolina.

Ruth Ann loved to sing in the church choir, was an avid photographer and quilter. She is loved and missed by family, friends and all who knew her.

Predeceased by her husband William (Sr.), she is survived by their three sons: Bill (Mitzie) McGavic, Jimmy (Patti) McGavic and Andy (Mary) McGavic; 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 1:00 p.m. at the Peace River Baptist Church (478 Berry Street, Punta Gorda, Florida). Memorial donations may be made to the church.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -