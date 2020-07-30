Ruth B. Merry, 84, born September 29, 1935, in Mannheim, Germany, died July 24, 2020, in Port Charlotte, Fla. A dynamo of a mother to Diana P. Keat, she died just like she lived: on her own terms. Mom designed curtains for the first world trade centers in NYC. She loved to dance and party. She made parties for herself and her predeceased husband Lou Kushner and even mistakenly made a party for what she thought was their 40th anniversary when it was actually their 39th. Regardless, we all partied like it was "1999" (Prince). It was a wonderful opportunity for me to spend time with her step-son, Brad Kushner who has grown to be like a brother to me over the years. Her favorite dishes included toasted bagel, lox and cream cheese (please put on several layers of cream cheese), fruit cup and cinnabons. My mom was a hoot in more ways than one. If it wasn't for her (and admittedly my father too) there would be no beautiful and inspirational grandsons, Eric and Alex. And of course she pushed me down the isle along with a bottle of champagne only to marry her outstanding and brilliant son-in-law Ed Glickman. Mah, you will be remembered for your joie de vivre which you celebrated regardless of any environment that threw in a myriad of obstacles. While reading this tiny time capsule of her life, know that she passed down her sharp and honest writing skills to me, her daughter. We will miss this unique woman, but will incorporate her love of life every step of the way. Memorial service will be held via zoom on date and time TBA.



