Ruth C. Haynes, 97, a fighter till the end, passed away on Monday June 15, 2020, at Jacaranda Trace in Venice, Fla., surrounded by love, where Ruth was a long-time resident.
Ruth Arlene Schroeder Calladine Haynes lived a full and active life. She was born in Woodstock, Ill., to the late Emil and Birdie Schroeder. Ruth was second in order with an older sister Beatrice, followed by Alice, then Robert.
She married Dr. Thomas Calladine III in 1944, who was a flight surgeon in WWII. He died of pneumonia in 1947. Ruth graduated from Woodstock High School in 1940. She then attended the Kohler School of Nursing before graduating from the University of Chicago. Ruth then went on to graduate from Harvard Medical School in the second class that allowed women in 1952.
While at Harvard, she met and fell in love with the dashing Walter M. Haynes, and they were married for 52 wonderful years. He pre-deceased her in 2002.
They practiced medicine together for 20 years at Grant Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, and were well known for their dedication to their patients, love of friends, and social gatherings where they loved to dance. Walt and Ruth welcomed friends and family to their house often, and on Saturdays during Ohio State Football season, parties went on until the wee hours. Many of Eliza and Melissa's friends considered the Haynes home their second home.
They retired to Manasota Key, Florida in 1980, and enjoyed every day. They traveled, gardened, sailed, fished and enjoyed the Florida lifestyle. Ruth loved reading, playing, tennis, gardening, chardonnay, and eating ice cream.
Ruth is survived by her daughters: Eliza (John) Schmidt of Idaho, and Melissa (David), and Champion of Colorado; three grandchildren: Callie Schmidt of Washington; Thomas Champion and Rose Champion both of Colorado; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Special thanks and sincere gratitude to the dedicated staff at Jacaranda Trace in Venice, Fla., especially Michelle Williams, Luba Vahtomina, Victoria McCormack, and Tidewell Hospice of Florida. Services for Ruth, and a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Please honor Ruth's memory by planting some flowers, a tree, support a local wildlife organization, or helping a stranger.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.