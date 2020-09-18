1/
Ruth M. Proball
1924 - 2020
Ruth M. Proball

Sept. 2, 1924 - Sept. 6, 2020

She was an excellent homemaker, a terrific bowler, and a very good golfer.

She retired in the Florida Keys from Illinois and eventually came to Englewood. Her final days were spent at Inglenook Assisted Living Facility for Ladies.

Ruth lost her loving, husband Earl of 75 blessed years in January 2020.

Ruth is survived by her children; Agnes Kirkland (Jeff) of Englewood, Fla.; Patricia Zill of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Charles Proball (Debbie) of Utah, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest with him at Mary Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Illinois and forever together again.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.
