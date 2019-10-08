|
|
RUTH MARIE ELMES, 90, of Englewood, Florida passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her Charlotte County residence.
Born on February 18, 1929 in Millhousen, Indiana to the late George and Helen Johannigman Feldman, she attended high school at Napoleon and Oldenburg Academy. She graduated Indiana Business College.
She was loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family. She enjoyed bridge, euchre and shuffleboard. Ruth was an active member of the Red Hat Society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and the Lions Club.
A member of the Catholic Church, Ruth was active in church activities. She became a Eucharistic Minister, and liked to help with the annual rummage sales.
She is pre-deceased by her husband Alex whom she married in 1948 and after 60 years of marriage he passed away in 2008, and a son-in-law: Marty Henry.
Survivors include her children: Carol (Jeff) Ferguson, Diane Henry, George (Vicki) Elmes, Paul (Mindy) Elmes, Alex (Patti) Elmes, Tony (Tammy) Elmes; seventeen grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10 Am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Millhousen, Indiana. Interment will follow.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family atwww.englewoodfh.com