Sally Macauley Coash, 94, of Vanderbilt, Michigan, Englewood, Florida and formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan died suddenly after a short illness on December 11, 2019.
Born to Lucille and Richard Macauley, Sally and her brothers grew up as the poor relations of wealthy Grosse Pointe-based Macauley relatives. After high school, Sally entered the University of Michigan, but her education was interrupted by World War II. Sally enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve (Women's Reserve), better known as the WAVES. After the war ended, Sally returned to Ann Arbor to complete her bachelor's degree
Sally met and married William Coash, a lawyer. The couple raised their only child Kit in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Bill became the director of Legal Services of South Central Michigan. .
In the late 1970's, Sally returned to the workforce by taking a position as a proof-reader for EPI, a printing company. Sally met many great friends at EPI who remained in her life until the day she died, including Cheryl and Gary Miller, Dennis Briggs, and Dale Welks.
No matter where she lived, Sally's love for throwing parties followed her. For over 30 years in Battle Creek and later in Englewood, Florida, Sally threw a Day-After-Christmas party which involved Sally's extremely powerful eggnog. In spring and summer, at the Coash cabin, Sally threw a cocktail party every Saturday. Over the winter, this cocktail party tradition continued at Sally's Englewood Florida condo. In fact, Sally threw her last cocktail party just a week before her death.
When she died, Sally was spending the winter in Englewood, Florida, a spot she had returned to since 1978. She had many friends at Fiddlers Green who made her life easier, such as Joan and Fred King, Jane Barker, Judy Hamel, and others. These dear friends enabled Sally to live independently.
Sally never lost her mental sharpness or her desire for independence. Her quick and relatively painless end must be seen as a good thing. Pursuant to Sally's wishes her ashes will be scattered over the Coash family property in Charlevoix County, joining the remains of her late husband.