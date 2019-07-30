|
Sally Slaten was born December 13, 1948 to the proud parents Jenny Slaten and Jim Slaten in Portsmouth, Virginia. Sally married the love of her life Terry Hoholik October 23 1967.
The two eventually settled in North Port where Sally was very involved with a wide variety of volunteer work in the community from brownies and girl scouts to little league and football.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Terry, daughter Lori, son Terry as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Sally passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 in Venice Florida.
A visitation for Sally will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Friday, August 2nd from 5:00PM -7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00AM. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.