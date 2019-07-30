Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
(941) 426-2880
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
5900 South Biscayne Boulevard
North Port, FL 34287
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Slaten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Slaten


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Slaten Obituary
Sally Slaten was born December 13, 1948 to the proud parents Jenny Slaten and Jim Slaten in Portsmouth, Virginia. Sally married the love of her life Terry Hoholik October 23 1967.

The two eventually settled in North Port where Sally was very involved with a wide variety of volunteer work in the community from brownies and girl scouts to little league and football.

Sally is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Terry, daughter Lori, son Terry as well as 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Sally passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 in Venice Florida.

A visitation for Sally will be held at Farley Funeral Home in North Port on Friday, August 2nd from 5:00PM -7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church on Saturday, August 3rd at 10:00AM. Please share prayers, condolences and memories with the family at www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now