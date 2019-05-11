Samuel George Puleo, 75, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice Inc. Englewood, Florida.



Samuel who is known to all as Deacon Sam Puleo was born to George and Lena Puleo on July 2, 1943 in Buffalo, New York and moved to Port Charlotte in 2009. Sam was a member and Deacon at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church. He became a Deacon in 2009 in Buffalo NY and later in the Venice Diocese in 2011. He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 11483. Sam was active in prison ministry for the diocese of Venice, and St Paul Parish in Arcadia, FL. He was a great man and will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew him.



Survivors include his loving wife, Susan; his son, Samuel P. Puleo, wife Jennifer and sons Spencer & Connor of Orchard Park, NY; daughter, Emily Bryant, husband Jeff and children Cecilia & Anderson of Collegeville, PA and daughter, Kate Unger, husband Jim and son Christopher of New Berlin, WI; a sister, Patricia Aquilina, husband Tony, of The Villages, FL and a brother, George Puleo of Buffalo, NY. He was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Boehringer.



A Memorial Mass will be held 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Port Charlotte. Inurnment will be held at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Memorial Gardens following the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc. 5955 Rand Blvd. Sarasota, FL 34238.



Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel. Read More Listen to Obituary