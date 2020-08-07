Samuel T. Devaney, 72, of Lemon Bay Isles Community in Englewood, Fla., went to be with the Lord on August 3, 2020. Sam was born in Rahway, raised in Matawan and formerly of Toms River and Forked River. He served in the US Navy on the Aircraft carrier USS Kittyhawk and Engineer for Verizon for more than 25 years. He was a member of the Forked River Presbyterian Church and Community Presbyterian Church in Englewood. He was an Elder, Deacon and Vice President of the church corporation to just name a few roles. He just never knew how to say no to anyone. Sam was very active in his community. He served as Treasurer on the Lemon Bay HOA and was the head of the Helping Hands Project among numerous other volunteer responsibilities. Sam enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and watching his grandkids sporting activities.



Preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Devaney in 2013, he is survived by his son, Kevin and his wife Carolyn, daughter Jennifer Santos and her husband Noel, grandchildren Chelsea and her wife Vanessa, Daniel, Matthew, Emily, Abigail, brother Paul Devaney, sister Phyllis Balogh and his companion Barbara Mooney.



Due the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S McCall Rd., Englewood, FL 34223.



