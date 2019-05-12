Sandra Jane Mola, 71, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Englewood Community Hospital.



Born on August 24, 1947 in Brockton, Massachusetts she had been a resident of Charlotte County for fourteen years coming from North Reading, Massachusetts.



She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker for her family who still had time to help others. A former vice president of Outraged, Inc., the first organization for the protection of sexually abused children, she was a fierce child advocate.



Survivors include her childhood sweetheart and devoted husband of fifty-three years: Edward D. Mola; one son: Dean L. Mola of North Reading, Massachusetts; one daughter: Andrea (David) Bird of San Diego, California; one sister: Donna Tankard of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts; one brother: Charles Whiting; four grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



The Family will be planning a celebration of Sandra's life at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to , Post Office Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 in memory of Sandra Mola.



Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com