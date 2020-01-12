|
Sandra Jean Rosenblatt, 81, of Lady Lake, Florida died December 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Sandra Jean was born January 15, 1938 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Seymour and Ann Schumann. She moved to Charlotte County in 1963 from Cleveland and then to the The Villages, Florida in 2003 after her husband, Edward Moeller died.
She was a former member of Temple Beth-El of Punta Gorda.
She is survived by a two step-sons, Theodore Moeller of Lake Worth, Florida and
Stanley Moeller of Canada; a step-granddaughter, Risa (David) Curtis of Hamilton
Square, New Jersey; two step-great grandchildren, Alyxandra and Thomas Curtis of
Hamilton Square, New Jersey; and good friend, Lucille Fusco of The Villages, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Moeller who died in 2003 and Seymour Rosenblatt who died in 2015.
Private interment will be held in the Star of David Garden at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.