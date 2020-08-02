Sandra Joan Popovich Bruglio, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Sandy was born on January 26, 1942, in Mount Clemons, Mich., to Steven and Dolores Popovich. She graduated from Dominican High School, Detroit, Mich., in 1959. She worked many jobs over the years including Crossing Guard for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School for 30 years. She also worked for the Farr Law Firm for more than 20 years, retiring nine years ago. Her favorite thing to do was be with her family.
Sandy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Bruglio and three children; Deborah Bruglio, Michelle (Stephen) Flanigan, Robert (Julie) Bruglio, Along with four grandchildren; Haley (Payden) Cherry, Torey (Nathanael) Vargo, Ross Bruglio, Hannah Bruglio. This past February, she was blessed with her first great-grandchild, Alice Cherry. Sandy also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Angela Popovich along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Dolores Popovich and her in-laws, Phil and Marge Bruglio.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, Florida on August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Masks are required to enter the church.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
.
Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com
to extend condolences and share memories.