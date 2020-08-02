1/1
Sandra Joan Popovich Brugilo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Joan Popovich Bruglio, of Port Charlotte, Fla., went home to be with the Lord on July 25, 2020. Sandy was born on January 26, 1942, in Mount Clemons, Mich., to Steven and Dolores Popovich. She graduated from Dominican High School, Detroit, Mich., in 1959. She worked many jobs over the years including Crossing Guard for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School for 30 years. She also worked for the Farr Law Firm for more than 20 years, retiring nine years ago. Her favorite thing to do was be with her family.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert Bruglio and three children; Deborah Bruglio, Michelle (Stephen) Flanigan, Robert (Julie) Bruglio, Along with four grandchildren; Haley (Payden) Cherry, Torey (Nathanael) Vargo, Ross Bruglio, Hannah Bruglio. This past February, she was blessed with her first great-grandchild, Alice Cherry. Sandy also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Angela Popovich along with many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Dolores Popovich and her in-laws, Phil and Marge Bruglio.

Funeral Services will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, Florida on August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. Masks are required to enter the church.

Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com to extend condolences and share memories.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Aug. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved