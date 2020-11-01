1/1
Sandra L. McMaster
Sandra L. McMaster, 82, of Moline, Ill., (and Punta Gorda, Fla.) died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

Out of respect for all during the Pandemic, services will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to Rescued (a non profit; proceeds go towards emergency vet bills) to honor mom for her love of her dogs.

The former Sandra La June Duncan was born July 30, 1938, in Aledo, Ill., the daughter of Terry and Bernice (Finch) Duncan. She married Kenneth McMaster on March 11, 1960. She worked at the Rock Island County Recorder of Deeds office as well as at the Niabi Zoo as a secretary. While in Florida, she worked in Condo management.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her family, crocheting, reading and Facebook. She also was very passionate about her Democratic Party.

She is survived by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Ken; four children, Tammy (Michael) Bryant, Jeffrey McMaster, Tina Klauer, and Terry (Kim) McMaster; grandchildren, Heather McMaster Olive, Sara Ontiveros Maxwell, Chelsea McMaster McGee, Nathan McMaster, Kadie Klauer, and Emily Klauer; great-grandchildren, Peyton, Collin, Makayla, Callahan, and Finley; a brother, Joe (Robin) Duncan; and a Sister-in-law, Laura Duncan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Connie Evans; brother, Curtis Duncan; son, Kevin McMaster; and daughter-in-law, Peg McMaster.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
