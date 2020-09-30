1/
Sandra Marie Anderson
Sandra Marie Anderson, 58, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Sept. 19, 2020. She was born July 22, 1962, in Duluth, Minn., and is survived by her parents, Robert and Mary Lou Schmidt of North Port, Fla.

Sandy was a very giving daughter always ready to help anyone in need. We will miss our beautiful daughter and one day we will meet again to see your lovely smile and the twinkle in your eyes.

Sandy will be sadly missed by her daughters, Tiffany of Duluth, Minn., Danielle of Superior, Wis., and Stephanie of North Port, Fla. Five grandchildren, brother Gregory of Port Charlotte, sister Brenda of Punta Gorda, special Aunt Marla Johanson of Deep Creek and special cousins Mark and Deborah of Minnesota.

Arrangements are with the National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte.

Memorial services are pending for a later date.

Published in Sun Newspapers on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation Society Pt. Charlotte
2672 Tamiami Trail, Suite 4B
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
9416245212
