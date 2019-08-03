|
Sara Elizabeth Simpson Leicht, 82, of North Port, FL, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1937 in Rochester, NY to Earl and Elizabeth Simpson.
Sara was a graduate of Buffalo State Teachers College and taught Art in elementary schools in Northborough, MA.
She and her husband, Jim, were married 59 years ago in Rochester, NY, later lived in Shrewsbury, MA and5 years ago came to North Port, FL.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Gregory (Sara) of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Lisa L. (Michael) Adams of Balston Spa, NY; five grandsons and two great granddaughters.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL.