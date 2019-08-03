Home

San Pedro Catholic Church
14380 Tamiami Trl
North Port, FL 34287
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
San Pedro Catholic Church
14380 Tamiami Trail
North Port, FL
Sara Elizabeth Simpson Leicht


1937 - 2019
Sara Elizabeth Simpson Leicht Obituary
Sara Elizabeth Simpson Leicht, 82, of North Port, FL, passed away on July 31, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1937 in Rochester, NY to Earl and Elizabeth Simpson.

Sara was a graduate of Buffalo State Teachers College and taught Art in elementary schools in Northborough, MA.

She and her husband, Jim, were married 59 years ago in Rochester, NY, later lived in Shrewsbury, MA and5 years ago came to North Port, FL.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; son, Gregory (Sara) of Sarasota, FL; daughter, Lisa L. (Michael) Adams of Balston Spa, NY; five grandsons and two great granddaughters.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL.
