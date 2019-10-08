|
|
Scott Alan Himes
May 3, 1962 - October 2, 2019
Son of Carolyn Oates
Brother of:
Karen Hardy (John)
Sheryl Marcos
Carol Blank (Lawayne)
Wendy George (Jr.)
Special Uncle to:
Nicole, Todd, Kimber, Kennedy, and Lyndon McMahon.
Also, David, Shelly, Jason, Ashley, Kelly, Travis and Lynn
Preceded in death by his brother Todd Himes, Grandparents Alan and Mildred Cross, and Wendell Oates
Scott came to Englewood at the age of 18. He worked as a self-taught cook at local restaurants. He took pride in working at the Flying Bridge which let him to be part-owner of the Prime Time restaurant.
He lived out his dream of buying a boat and fishing every chance he could.
He was a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Eagles organizations. If you knew Scott Himes, chances are he touched your heart deeply.
Funeral services are at the Englewood Methodist Church on Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 PM in the Doan Chapel. 700 Dearborn, Englewood, FL 34223.