Scott G. Uebelacker, 55, of Lake Suzy, Fla. died Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Bradenton, Fla.
Scott was born Aug. 25, 1964 in Mount Kisco, N.Y. to the late Robert J. and Barbara J. Uebelacker. He moved to Florida with his family in 1973.
Scott is survived by his loving family, three children, Tyler, Faith and Adam of Maryville, Tenn.; fiance, Lisa Underwood of Bradenton and grandchildren, Emma and Evan Barr of Fort Myers, Fla,; three sisters, Barbara Walling of Shepherdsville, Ky.; Patricia (Bill) Kuhar and Susan (Chris) Turner of Lake Suzy, Fla.; four brothers, Matthew (Diana) Uebelacker of Lake Suzy, Fla.; Robert (Tracy) Uebelacker of Dallas, Texas; Russell (Jenn) Uebelacker and Stephen (Gail) Uebelacker of Port Charlotte, Fla.
Numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 followed by a Memorial Service celebrating Scott's life at 6 p.m. at Roberson's Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, Florida 33948. Interment will be held later at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, Punta Gorda, Fla.
Memorial contributions may be made to: www.gofundme.com/f/for-scott-uebelacker039s-children-in-lieu-of-flowers
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.