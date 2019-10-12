|
Shaliza "Lisa" Sugrim, 48, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her home in Port Charlotte.
Lisa was born to Faizool and Nesa Ali on April 17, 1971 in Trinidad, West Indies and moved to Port Charlotte in 2003 from Queens, New York. Lisa was a kind and loving person who loved people and spending time with family and friends. She was a woman who always had a smile anywhere she went. She will be missed dearly by all who loved and knew her.
Survivors include her 2 sons, Nicholas and Matthew Sugrim both of Port Charlotte; her mother, Nesa Panchoo of Queens, NY; her brother, Nigel Ali of Queens, NY and her in laws who loved her dearly and especially her loving dog, Xena.
Visitation and Services was held Friday, October 11, 2019 at Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.