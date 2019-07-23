It is with great sadness that the family of Shannon Marie Walsh announce her passing on Tuesday July 16, 2019 at the age of 45 years young. Shannon will be sadly missed by her parents LuAnn and Dennis, grandmother Ceil, sister Melissa, and nieces Leah and Ella. Shannon will also be forever remembered by her numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Shannon was born in New Jersey and lived there until moving to Florida with her parents in 2005Shannon will be remembered for her infectious smile , weird sense of humor, inappropriate memorabilia, funny shirts and love of hearts, shoes and jewelry. Shannon loved to be around people and she touched many lives. She inspired people and taught us compassion, empathy and kindness. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, we ask for you to pay it forward. It can be any little thing that brings even the smallest bit of joy to someone (Bonus points if it's someone with a disability). A celebration of Shannon's life will be announced at a later date. In the mean time , Shannon would want us to be happy so tell a joke, surround yourself with some good company and have a beer or some tequila while you share a story about her. To share a memory of Shannon or to send a condolence to the family visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.