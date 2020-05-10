Sharen L. Chomiak
Sharen L. Chomiak, 75, of Port Charlotte, formerly of Tornoto, Ontario Cananda, passed away on April 29, 2020.

Sharen was a kind and selfless person who devoted herself to her family and friends and had a special love for her son, and grandson.

She loved travel, life in Florida, making new friends wherever she went.

She leaves behind her husband of 56 years, Arthur Chomiak, her son Michael Chomiak and her grandson, David Chomiak.

If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.

Published in Englewood Sun on May 10, 2020.
