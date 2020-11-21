1/
Sharon D. Voss
Sharon D. Voss, 64, of North Port, Fla., passed away Nov. 8, 2020, in Sarasota.

She was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Dearborn, Mich., to the late Eugene Taylor and Bertie Mae Scott-Taylor.

Sharon will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a Christian and a member of the Dearborn Free Methodist Church in Dearborn, Mich. Sharon was a proud volunteer for the American Red Cross as well as a member of the Women's Auxiliary for the American Legion. One of her favorite things to do was travel and experience new places.

Survivors include her husband, Jerome Voss, daughters, Adrienne Triplett (Justin) and Britany Meadows (Kevin), son, David Paterson, grandson, Nolan Meadows, sister-in-law, Gail Taylor and brother, Larry G. Taylor (Katie) as well as numerous family and friends.

Preceding Sharon in death are her parents and a brother, James Taylor.

The family would like to express special thanks to Tidewell Hospice as well as all of those who gave of themselves to help during her illness.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross @ www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2020.
Published in Sun Newspapers on Nov. 21, 2020.
