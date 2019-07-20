Sharon "Shari" Evans (Brown) passed away peacefully on July 13th, 2019. She was surrounded by her husband of 58 years, Richard "Dick", son Rich, his wife Laurene, son Rob and his wife Laura. Shari was a loving Grandmother to Marta Jean and Conor . Shari also leaves behind her step mother Ruth Brown, sisters Candi Mihalich her husband Mike, Robin Hansen, Gloria Strauss and her husband Paul. Shari was preceded in death by her father Robert "Bob", mother Fran and brother in law Rune. Shari had lived in Punta Gorda since 1998. Prior to that Shari and Dick lived in Rochester Hills, MI. She loved to entertain and put on elaborate dinner parties for her friends and family. She also loved being part of the Punta Gorda boating community. She loved all animals, especially her dog Lily. She was an avid collector of cookbooks and visited the Punta Gorda library often. We will all miss her smile, her laugh and her generous nature. There will be a memorial luncheon for friends and relatives in Michigan upcoming.



In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Florida Humane Society. https://www.floridahumanesociety.org/