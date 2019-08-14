Home

Sheryl Anita Regets Obituary
Sheryl Anita Regets (nee Walz), age 60 of Port Charlotte, passed away on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. She was born in Richmond Hill New York to the late Matilda Glovitch (nee Walz) and Joseph V. Walz on January 30th, 1959. Her stepfather was the late Abraham Glovitch.

Sheryl moved to Florida in her late teen years and graduated from Broward Community College in 1979 with a Nursing Degree. She was a nurse at several area hospitals during her nursing career. Sheryl was a long time member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, as was her mother Matilda.

She passed away quietly after a short struggle with cancer. Sheryl is survived by her husband Jack Regets, her son Reese Regets, her brother Mark J. Walz and his wife Deborah, her nieces Heidi Mader-Stanley, Judith Ann Walz, Katie Cox (nee Walz), Ingrid Strowbridge (nee Mader), Rebecca Malmeister (nee Mader), and her nephew David P. Mader.

Sheryl will be laid to rest with her sister Dolores Karen Mader, in the Bruynswick Rural Cemetery in Wallkill New York at a future date. A memorial service will be held at the Reformed Church of Shawangunk in Wallkill New York, also at a future date. Condolences may be sent to Reese Regets at 23380 Weaver Avenue, Port Charlotte Florida 33954.

Donations may be made in Sheryl's name to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte (941-625-5262), or to the .

Arrangements entrusted to the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.kays-ponger.com
