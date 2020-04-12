|
Shirley Clariece Robertson Wicks Jarvis
Born October 28, 1921 in Huntington, Long Island, N.Y.
Died March 14, 2020 in Venice, Fla.
Shirley lived in New York, Virginia, and Ohio before moving to Venice in 1975. She was predeceased by her husband Linnie Jarvis, daughter Joyce Carlisle (David) of her husband Gerard Wicks, and also her parents Raymond and Blanche Robertson. Shirley is survived by four grandchildren (Sarah Quackenbush, Abigail Carlisle, Benjamin Carlisle, and Bethany Carter), nine great-grandchildren, and her partner L. (Grandpa) George Armstrong. Greatly beloved by her family and friends, Shirley was kind to everyone and a constant source of faith and optimism. A graveside committal will be scheduled at a later date.