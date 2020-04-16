|
|
Shirley Jean Venn, 82, passed away at her home in Port Charlotte, Fla. on April 9, 2020. For the past several years she has made her home with her daughter and son-in-law, Kim & Phil Jones. She was born July 11, 1937 in Wichita, Kan. She and her husband moved to Charlotte County in 1963 and raised their four children here. She was a homemaker and helped her husband run their family business, Venns Drywall, for many years. Later in life she worked for Badcock Furniture alongside of her daughter, Tara Polk. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother always willing to lend a hand. She was affectionately known to all as Ma. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jessie Bailey and Mattie Bailey, her husband of 60 years, Donald L. Venn, her daughter Tana Baca Mohr, and her granddaughter Leeanna Baca.
She is survived by daughters Kim (Phil) Jones, Tara (John) Polk, son Donald (Sharon) Venn II, grandchildren Shondra Utley, Tori (Brad) Opsahl, Marissa (Daniel) Zaharie, Kristin (Daniel) Polk, Tonya Jones, Ciarra (Shaun) Venn, Jessie Jones, Dustin (Kelly) Baca. Her 9 great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Brayden, Kaysen, Kannon, Prestin, Brody, Audrina, Trayton and Danika.
A memorial service for Shirley will be scheduled at a later date. Please visit www.kayspongerpc.com for updates on a service date and time, and to also share memories or leave condolences to the Venn family.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate people of Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte for all of their support during her illness.