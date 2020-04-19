|
|
Shirley (Lee) Joan Poston
Oct. 23, 1924 - March 20,2020
Lee was born in Detroit to Herbert and Joan Rumler. Upon graduating from High School she attended Wayne State University for their nursing program. It was while she was working at a Dr's office that she met her husband William C. Poston whom she married Dec. 14, 1946.
Lee was CFO of Machinery Equipment and Exchange before they retired to Rotonda West in 1982. Both Lee and Bill belonged to several golf leagues and numerous bridge groups. They did a lot of traveling and going on cruises until Bill passed away in 2000.
The one thing that Lee enjoyed the most was the life-long friendships with so many wonderful people in Rotonda. Lee moved to Michigan in 2016 to be closer to the grandchildren.
Lee had four children William Poston (1947 -1949) Pamela (Russ) Poe, Fresno, Calif. Patricia Poston, Rotonda West, Fla., William (Barb) Poston, Adrian, Mich. She has 3 grandchildren Kristal (Nathan) Saneda Beulah, Mich., Beth (Nate) Brunk, Adrian, Mi. Brittany (John) Friar, Long Beach, Calif., and 8 great grandchildren, sister-in-law Linda Rumler, Harrison Twp.,Mich.
Lee is preceded in death by her Parents, her husband Bill, and her brother Herbert. There will be a Celebration of Life in Rotonda West, Fla. with date to be announced at a later time.