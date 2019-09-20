|
Shirley M. Ponticelli, 87, of Punta Gorda passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was born August 15, 1932, in Northumberland, NH to Frank and Christie Stark.
Shirley moved to Punta Gorda in January of 1988 from Amesbury, MA., retiring in 1993 as a Medical Secretary, Billing Specialist. In 1994, she became a parishioner of Sacred Heart in Punta Gorda and was notably an Ecumenical Minister and member of Arimatheans. Shirley was very involved in the church and within the community. She volunteered at the Charlotte County library and Bayfront Port Charlotte for many years, earning the title of Volunteer of the Quarter from the hospital for her dedication to serving others.
Shirley was a voracious reader of murder-mysteries, consuming 3 to 4 books per week, and often solving them before the final pages. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and family, most memorably meeting the Pope and experiencing her dream vacation on the Orient Express.
Shirley will be deeply missed by her husband of 60 years, Robert; daughter Chisty (Teresa) M. Ponticelli; son Robert (Linda) Ponticelli Jr.; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 211 W. Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Sacred Heart-Punta Gorda, St. Vincent de Paul-Punta Gorda, or . To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Shirley, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.