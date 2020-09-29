Shirley Mae Cyr, joined her husband in heaven on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, after a long and beautiful life. Shirley was born in Baltimore, Md., to LouIs Cass Mueller and Thelma Edna Oed Mueller on May 23, 1929. She married the love of her life and husband of 63 years, Richard Alfred Cyr on Sept. 9, 1950, and was the beloved mother to eight children.



Shirley and Richard raised their family in Saugerties, N.Y., then Hopewell Junction, N.Y., then moved down to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1994. Richard passed in 2013 and Shirley moved up to Canton, Ga. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Richard, her parents, Louis and Thelma, and her brothers Ronald and Louis Mueller. She is survived by her sister Thelma (Sis) Livermon, and her children, Richard, Jr (Dianne) Cyr of Va., Victoria Cyr of N.Y., Valerie (William) Landell of N.J., Christian Cyr of N.Y., Ronald (Stephanie) Cyr of Ga., Lisa (Scott) Lang of Ill., Melissa (Howard) Vallimont of Ga., and Janice (David) Morgan of N.Y., 19 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.



Shirley will be missed for her smile that lit up the room, her great sense of humor (joke telling), her creativity, her dance moves, and her never ending energy. May she rest in eternal peace in heaven. Private services will be scheduled at a later date.



