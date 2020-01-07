|
|
Shirley, our beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, of Stephens City, Virginia passed away peacefully in Port Charlotte, Florida on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the age of 92. Shirley was born in 1927 in Nicholson, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Frank and Bessie (Phillips) Stephens. She was a graduate of Nicholson High School and a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, Virgina. She married Leo M. Branchaud in 1978 in Whippany, New Jersey.
Surviving with her husband of 41 years is a brother, Ronald Stephens of Jackson, Pennsylvania, her daughters, Sharon Toussaint (Peter), Bonnie Bischoff (William) and stepdaughter, Susan Wilson (Barry); grandchildren, Mark Toussaint (Renee), David Toussaint (Kelly), Kyle Bischoff (Krista), Tiffany Wilson, Brian Wilson (Stacey); great grandchildren, Corinne, Ethan, and Lucas Toussaint, Christian and Kaley Jones, and Andrew Nuss; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Myron S. Moore.
A visitation will be from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am on Thursday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn Lundberg officiating. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Winchester, Virgina.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com