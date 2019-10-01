Home

Englewood Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service
3070 South McCall Road
Englewood, FL 34224
(941) 475-9800
Stanley Alan Beecher Obituary
Stanley Alan Beecher, 68, of Rotonda West, Florida passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.

He was born on February 15, 1951 in Peru, Indiana to the late Harold L. and Norma J. Beecher.

Stan graduated from Rochester High School and went on to graduate from Notre Dame University. He worked as a construction engineer for the Dilling Group for twenty-eight years.

He and his wife, Barbara retired to Florida one year ago from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Stanley was a devoted fan of Notre Dame Football and an avid reader who also enjoyed golfing and NASCAR. He was an amazing family man and friend to many.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty years: Barbara A. Petrucci-Beecher; step-daughter: Laura Igoe of Bradenton, Florida; four step-grandchildren; four sisters; three brothers and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his step-son: Anthony V. Petrucci.

Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the Beecher family at www.enlgewoodfh.com
