Stanley W. Benecky (aka Stan or Stash), passed away unexpectedly with his daughter and son-in-law by his side, on August 27, 2020, at the age of 72. Dear Father of Brenda (Shawn) and Brian, and loving step-father of Tracy (Dan) and Cheryl. Proud grandfather of Kailey, Kyle, Tiffany, Tommy, Tyler, Alex, Sean, Cory and Meghan. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary Benecky. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Legion Hall at Ray & Dot's Tap, 6351 W Grange Ave, Greendale, Wisconsin at 4 p.m. with a Remembrance Service at 7 p.m. For a complete obituary, please visit www.krausefuneralhome.com
