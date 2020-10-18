Stephanie Masula, was born Jan. 9, 1945, in McKeesport, Pa.
Daughter of Chaz and Ann Babic. Stephanie is survived by her older brother Dr. Stephen Babic and her younger sister Sally Ann Babic.
Stephanie grew up in Duquesne, Pa., and graduated from Duquesne High School in 1962. After high school Stephanie began a career with Westinghouse Corporation in Pittsburgh.
Soon after she met and married Robert Lawrence Masula and had three children: Bobby, Dustin and Lisa.
The family lived in Monroeville, Pa., and in 1978, moved to Boca Raton, Fla.
When she moved to Boca Raton with the help of her Brother, she brought a business Boca Bath Shop on Palmetto Park Road which she owed and managed for a few years.
Years later she began a new career working for Levitz Furniture.
In early 2004, she and her husband built their dream home in South Gulf Cove in Placida, Fla., and moved into their sunset years.
The happiest time of Stephanie's life was when she became "Nana" to Cassidy, her granddaughter. Cassidy was the light of her life and enjoyed spending time with her.
When she lived on the West Coast of Florida she made a new circle of friends. She enjoyed time with dinners, BBQ's, Arts and Craft shows and a Sunday evening at Englewood Beach.
First and foremost, Stephanie was a wonderful mother of three kids and a faithful and devoted wife for over 48 years. She was extremely proud of her heritage, her family and enjoyed life. When not working she always enjoyed the beach, art and crafts, bass fishing, shopping and trips to Disney World!.
When Stephanie was 70 years old she developed Pancreatic Cancer and her long fight began. While she fought for four years the cancer never broke her spirit, she was determined to fight and live on and till her final hours she continued to smile and say Thank You! And I love you to all!!
Stephanie's surviving family members are her brother Stephen, sister Sally, three children Bobby, Dustin, Lisa and beloved granddaughter Cassidy Jean and a host of other relatives and dear friends.
Stephanie left this world and entered The Kingdom on Friday Sept. 18, 2020, at 8:15 p.m.
We Love you Mom!! God Bless You! We will see you in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation is made in Stephanie's memory to the American Cancer Society
.
Service will be held at Fellowship Church, located at 140 Rotonda Blvd W, Rotonda West, FL 33947, Friday Oct. 23, at 1 p.m.