STEPHEN R. SMITH, born February 14, 1957, died peacefully of natural causes, at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida on May 5, 2020. Steve proudly served in the US Navy performing many duties, including assisting with orthodontic procedures on naval ships. It was this experience that led him to a long career in sales and marketing for both medical and dental supplies. As a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, played the role of Santa for the last 10 years for special needs youth and adults, and volunteered as a Big Brother for Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Cleveland. Proud of his Irish heritage, was a member of the Cleveland Irish American Club, and his love of animals led him to volunteer for the Golden Retrievers in Need (GRIN) organization.

He is survived by his brother Tom Smith (Bonnie) of Mentor, Ohio, numerous loving nieces and nephews, as well as many great friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 21 years Jean Marie (Noble) Smith, and his parents. In lieu of Flowers, donations are encouraged to a recovery center for women named after his late wife, The Jean Marie House, 6034 Engle Rd., Brook Park, Ohio 44142. Online condolences and guest registry

www.diciccoandsonsfh.com

Published in Englewood Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
4404491818
May 12, 2020
Steve was a very dear friend and we grew up together in the old W.Walnut neighborhood in Painesville. Enough memories to fill a book. Steve was the kind of guy that always left you with a smile and had the gift of gab. Loved to laugh and in the end that's enough. I will remember you always brother. Much love my friend. Leave the light on for me and I will see you on the other side someday.
James Evans
Friend
May 11, 2020
One of my best cousin. Who I did not see enough. We did get to see each other about 3yeaes ago down in Florida which I will cherish forever. Hope they have pb&j sandwichs up there. Rest In Peace my brother hope to see u on the other side. God bless!!!
Mike dowling
Family
May 10, 2020
Sometimes God blesses us with very special people in our lives. Sometimes He blesses us with the BEST. Thats what Stephen was. Funny, loving, caring. A friend like no other. Theres friendship and then theres FRIENDSHIP. I was so blessed to have him in my life. The only thing that can fill this hole in my heart is the vision of him happy and having the biggest smile on his face holding his beloved Jeannie Marie. Loved you and miss you even more❤
Liz Greer
Friend
May 10, 2020
Steve was a great person that I had the pleasure of reconnecting with several years ago on Facebook. We played Little League together for 4 years for the Red Sox. We also got caught in the Tornado of 1969 as we were with my father in Fairport Harbor with trees and fencing flying by us. He was a great patriot for our country and I will dearly miss him. Tom and Bonnie you have my deepest sympathy as he left us too soon.
Kim Thomas
Friend
May 9, 2020
Steve was a very good friend we went to school together he was a special person.I will miss our talks we had we had my heart hurts and he will be sorley missed. He is now in heaven with his precious Jennie i will always remember you my dear friend. Until we meet again love ya.
carol shuler
Friend
