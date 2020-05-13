STEPHEN R. SMITH, born February 14, 1957, died peacefully of natural causes, at his home in Punta Gorda, Florida on May 5, 2020. Steve proudly served in the US Navy performing many duties, including assisting with orthodontic procedures on naval ships. It was this experience that led him to a long career in sales and marketing for both medical and dental supplies. As a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus, played the role of Santa for the last 10 years for special needs youth and adults, and volunteered as a Big Brother for Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Cleveland. Proud of his Irish heritage, was a member of the Cleveland Irish American Club, and his love of animals led him to volunteer for the Golden Retrievers in Need (GRIN) organization.He is survived by his brother Tom Smith (Bonnie) of Mentor, Ohio, numerous loving nieces and nephews, as well as many great friends and relatives.He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 21 years Jean Marie (Noble) Smith, and his parents. In lieu of Flowers, donations are encouraged to a recovery center for women named after his late wife, The Jean Marie House, 6034 Engle Rd., Brook Park, Ohio 44142. Online condolences and guest registry