Stephen Peluso, of Rotonda West, Fla., beloved husband of Bettina (Rogala) Peluso died on July 7, 2020, after a short, but ferociously fought battle with cancer.
He was born in Putnam, Conn., on August 16, 1937, to Nicholas and Louise (Truppa) Peluso and was a devoted and loving son to them until their passing. He is also predeceased by siblings Angelina, Evelyn, John and Ester.
Stephen attended Putnam schools and graduated from Putnam High (class of '55). Many of the close friendships he formed there lasted for the rest of his life. After attending trade school and working as a machinist for a brief time, he decided to enroll at The University of Connecticut. Working full time and taking a full class load, he graduated class of '63.
He began his career with the State of Connecticut as a Administrative trainee and continued for almost 30 years working in administrative capacities in various agencies throughout the state, again forming friendships that would last his lifetime. Along the way he met his wife and they were married in 1979. They each remained the others "person" until his death.
In the early 1990's Stephen became a "snowbird". He finally agreed in 2019 to sell his birthplace in Connecticut (he really was born in the house) and became a full time Floridian. In Florida he joined the YMCA and Rotonda Golf Club and between them established a Florida family.
He was a veteran of the Army, serving actively for training and then in the reserves for 8 years.
He was a 59 year member of the Putnam Lodge of Elks #574 and 31 year member of the American Legion Post #13 of Putnam.
Stephen had a brilliant mind. He could speak for hours with friends about many subjects and, because of his voracious love of reading, always had the facts to support his positions. He loved his country, the New York Yankees, the UCONN Huskies, golf , travel, gardening, good food, playing trivia and watching old TV shows especially westerns.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his Putnam cousins, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, a special "Uncle", and many, many loving friends who always knew that if you wanted an honest opinion you could ask Steve.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, Fla.
Friday, 17 visitation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home following Mass Christian Burial at 10 a.m. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and burial will follow at Gulf Pines Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
or American Legion Post #13, PO Box 123, Putnam,CT 06260.