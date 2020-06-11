Steve Delton Cardwell
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steve Delton Cardwell, 59, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 14, 1960, in Springfield, Mo., to Delton Cardwell and Carol Kleier.

Steve worked for his uncle in his twenties learning the trade of HVAC. He later furthered his education to obtain his license to own and operate his own HVAC company. In 1987 he went on to start his company Cardwell's Air Conditioning and Heating which he successfully ran for 32 years. Steve would give back to his community in need, helping the elderly repair their HVAC units pro bono; that's how he liked to operate his business.

Steve was an outdoor enthusiast who lived and breathed for fishing. He was the guy who showed up to a service call with tools in one hand and a fishing pole in the other if water was in sight. He loved being outside as he would bike ride from Port Charlotte to Englewood Beach often. As long as he active with the outdoors he was a happy camper!

He is survived by his children; Shane Cardwell and Shawna Blanche (Elizabeth Blanche); granddaughter, Nora Cardwell; sister, Shelley Hoffmann (Scott Hoffmann); nephew, Jonathan Hoffmann; brother, Todd Kleier (Stacey Kleier) and his father, Jerry Kleier. He predeceased by his parents, Delton and Bernie Cardwell; mother, Carol Kleier; sister, Cindy Larue and brother, Mark Larue.

The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 p.m., Saturday June 13, 2020, at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.kays-ponger.com to view the online tribute to Steve.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Homes & Crematory Services
2405 Harbor Blvd
Port Charlotte, FL 33952
(941) 625-4113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved