Steve Delton Cardwell, 59, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away June 7, 2020, at his residence. He was born July 14, 1960, in Springfield, Mo., to Delton Cardwell and Carol Kleier.
Steve worked for his uncle in his twenties learning the trade of HVAC. He later furthered his education to obtain his license to own and operate his own HVAC company. In 1987 he went on to start his company Cardwell's Air Conditioning and Heating which he successfully ran for 32 years. Steve would give back to his community in need, helping the elderly repair their HVAC units pro bono; that's how he liked to operate his business.
Steve was an outdoor enthusiast who lived and breathed for fishing. He was the guy who showed up to a service call with tools in one hand and a fishing pole in the other if water was in sight. He loved being outside as he would bike ride from Port Charlotte to Englewood Beach often. As long as he active with the outdoors he was a happy camper!
He is survived by his children; Shane Cardwell and Shawna Blanche (Elizabeth Blanche); granddaughter, Nora Cardwell; sister, Shelley Hoffmann (Scott Hoffmann); nephew, Jonathan Hoffmann; brother, Todd Kleier (Stacey Kleier) and his father, Jerry Kleier. He predeceased by his parents, Delton and Bernie Cardwell; mother, Carol Kleier; sister, Cindy Larue and brother, Mark Larue.
The family will receive friends from 1 till 2 p.m., Saturday June 13, 2020, at the Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home, 2405 Harbor Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33952. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.kays-ponger.com to view the online tribute to Steve.
Published in Englewood Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.