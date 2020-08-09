Steven "Buck" Million, 72, of Lake Suzy, Fla., passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born in Quincy, Ill., to Dortha M. Eichhoff Million and Harry H. Million, and is survived by his brother Larry R. Million and sister-in-law Sue H. Million of Cape Coral, Fla. For the last nine years, Dr. Million served as a Prof. of Sociology (Adj.) in the Dept. of Social and Behavioral Sciences, at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. Dr. Million also taught online and face-to-face courses in School Law, as well as Senior National Lecturer in Educational Law and Finance at Nova Southeastern University for the last ten years. Prior to that he retired from St. John Fisher College where he designed a new doctoral program in Executive Leadership, Business, Medicine, and Education. He also spent 19 years at Winthrop University where he taught Educational Law, Philosophy and Methodology. Dr. Million spoke often of his time in the Peace Corps where he volunteered in Nepal as an agricultural extension agent. He was a graduate of the University of Florida, The University of Kansas, the University of Missouri-Columbia and St. John Fischer College. He also authored two mystery stories for young readers called "Mystery on Mirror Lake and the Mystery of Spirit Spring by Buck Million, currently available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and all major book sellers. He served the community of Lake Suzy Estates as President of the HOA. He was buried in a private service attended by family and close friends. He was appreciated by many of his colleagues, students, friends and neighbors and will be sorely missed. There will be a celebration of life in his honor, when Covid 19 is no longer a serious threat to social gatherings. The future date will be announced to SCF as well as Lake Suzy Estates.



