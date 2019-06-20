Steven Walter (Steve) Jones, 61, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on June 14, 2019.



Steve was born in Pensacola, Florida to Walter and Faye Jones on March 18, 1958. He went to high school at Escambia High and graduated in 1976. He went on to earn a Bachelors and Masters degree in School Psychology from the University of West Florida. He worked as a School Psychologist for Charlotte County for 32 years. He enjoyed watching the Miami Dolphins and boating.



Steve is survived by his wife Connie, children Eric of Washington, DC and Kelsey of Orlando. His sister Susan Walsh and brother-in-law Pat Walsh of Sugar Grove, N.C., and his brother-in-law Gary Kruse of Ft. Myers. Nieces Ashley and Taylor and nephews Blaine and Austin.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Lemon Bay Funeral Home at 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood FL 34223 on Saturday June 22. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life following at 2:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Steve's name for a scholarship for a student at the Academy. Donations may be sent to 18300 Cochran Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33948.



Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.