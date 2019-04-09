Steward E. Bush, age 73 passed away at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte on Tuesday April 2, 2019 after a short stay. While in Florida he resided at Holiday Park in North Port and the summer months he lived in West Chazy, New York.



Steward was raised on a dairy farm in West Hermon, New York and he was the son of Merrill Bush and Lida Weaver Bush.



After graduating from Hermon-Dekalb Central School in 1963, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in the fall of that year. He completed his basic training in Fort Dix, New Jersey and was stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. While in the U.S. Army Steward served a tour in the Viet Nam War. Steward was honorably discharged in the fall of 1966.



Steward graduated from college at Canton ATC with an associate's degree. He started his career working for Montgomery Wards and Ames Department Stores in multiple managerial positions, and was also an Allstate agent in Plattsburgh, New York. He eventually retired from the Clinton County Sheriff's Department in Plattsburgh, New York in 2008.



He was a 50 year mason at the Richville Lodge, a member of the VFW #6338, Gouverneur, New York, American Legion # 1619, and the AMVets # 0312 in North Port, Florida.



He was truly a man that loved the great outdoors, loved fishing, hunting and spending time at camp with his boys and friends.



He is survived by his wife Doreen and three sons, Samuel wife Julie, Aaron wife April, Wade wife Lora. He also leaves behind his beloved granddaughters Emily, Ally, Kendall, Kelsey and Kamdyn, grandsons Cassidy and Hunter and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Schuyler and wife Karen, brothers-in-law Alton and Cathy Bishop, Barton and Jessie Bishop, sisters-in-law Ruth and Charlie Dusharm, Eileen and David McIntosh. Steward is predeceased by his parents, sister Sharon Robinson and husband Uri, sister Sylvia Spadaccini, brother Sterling and wife Dawn, and sister-in-law Liz Bishop.



At Steward's request there will not be any funeral services or calling hours. His wish was to be cremated and we are honoring his wishes. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, or gifts, donations can be made to your local Hospice in Steward's name.