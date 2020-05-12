Susan Broderick Foye, 73, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Monday, May 4, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family members.
She was born December 21, 1946, in Peekskill, N.Y., and moved to Port Charlotte in 1961. She graduated from Charlotte High School in 1965 and Florida State University in 1969. Susan moved to Atlanta, where she met her husband, Kerry Foye, and taught elementary school for 31 years in the Fulton County Schools. Susan and Kerry moved to South Gulf Cove, Port Charlotte in 2004. Susan loved living on the water, boating, fishing, gardening, reading, playing games, and traveling with her family.
Susan was predeceased by her parents, Waldron and Elizabeth Broderick, her stepson Eric Foye, stepdaughter Kellyann Foye, and niece Renee Keinert. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Kerry Foye, and siblings Irene Broderick of Priest River, Idaho, Linda Dufour (Gerard) of New Braunfels, Texas, Janet Hardy (Chuck) of Port Charlotte, James Broderick (Stacey) of Linden, Tenn., and Diane Chelf (Mike) of La Crosse, Wis. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Sidney Foye and Erica Smith, and leaves many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will greatly miss sweet Susan.
A family celebration of her life will take place later in the year when the family can gather from their far-flung locations to be together and share wonderful memories of Susan.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
Published in Englewood Sun on May 12, 2020.