Susan Frances Winters Rhodes, 65, was born November 11, 1954, in Topeka, Kan., and she died March 31, 2020 in Punta Gorda, Fla. She passed away after a long illness at the waterfront home where she and her husband had lived for 27 years.
Susan was a director of materials management who used both compassion and business sense to support the health care needs of communities in Kansas, Missouri, and Florida. She fondly remembered her years growing up in the Rocky Mountains when her father worked for Woolworth's. She enjoyed racing stock cars in the Kansas City area and she later became a NASCAR official. Her dogs were a joy to her life.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Lee Winters and Blanche Maxine (Thompson) Winters, most recently of Port Charlotte, Fla.
She is survived by her husband Ricky Lee Rhodes, her son Dustin Owen Roberts, stepchildren Brandy Rhodes (husband Greg Heard) of Lee's Summit, Mo., and Aaron Rhodes (wife Michelle) and their sons Aidan and Maddox resident of Kansas City, Mo.
A Celebration of Life for Susan will be scheduled at a later time. The family wants to extend deep appreciation to Tidewell Hospice. They were angels in a time of great need.
In honor of Susan's life, charitable contributions may be made to ().