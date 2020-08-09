Susan Layton, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020, at the Tidewell Hospice House. Born in 1938, in Fostoria, Ohio, she was the daughter of Jane & Eldron Layton. Susan attended Dennison University & Michigan State University & graduated with a Master of Science in Foods. She taught at Western Michigan University where she helped develop the microwave oven & worked in Food Quality Control at Bill Knapp Restaurant, Battle Creek, Mich., & at the Marriott Hotel, Marco Island, Fla.
For the past 16 years, Susan was a resident of Southport Square, a Senior Living Community in Port Charlotte where she was actively involved as President of The Resident's Council & helped to found an employee scholarship fund. Susan was loved by everyone who knew her & was truly an inspiration to all. Her smile will live on forever in our memories.
Predeceased by her husband, Dell Tower, she is survived by; her sister & brother-in-law, Nancy & Bill Colgan, Arlington Heights, Ill.; first husband, Kent Brown, Portage, Mich.; step-daughter Diane Tower Phinney, AMI, Fla.; step-son Dell Tower Jr., Campton N.H.; step-daughter Marion Tower Lare, Fishkill, N.Y.; step-son Kent Tower of Alexandra, N.H.; ten grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren & her care companion, Rachel Penn, Punta Gorda, Fla.
No funeral services are planned at this time. To leave a message of condolence, go to www.nationalcremationsociety.com
& click on obituaries. To make a monetary gift in Susan's memory, we recommend either the South Port Square Scholarship fund or the South Port Square Employee Appreciation Fund, sent to 23033 Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.