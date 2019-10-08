|
Susanna Jalynne Horton, 56, of Phlugerville, TX, formerly of Englewood, FL, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home in Phlugerville. Born in Albuquerque, NM September 27, 1962, Susanna moved with her family to Englewood in 1967. She attended Englewood Elementary School, Lemon Bay Jr. High School and graduated from Venice High School in 1980. She was a member of the Englewood United Methodist Church where she sang in the children's and youth choirs. After graduation, she moved to San Diego CA where she resided for several years before moving to the Austin, TX area.
Susanna loved life and lived in the moment. She loved going to Las Vegas, enjoyed taking road trips, watching old black and white movies, taking pictures and singing karaoke with her beautiful, God-given voice and, in her younger days, dancing on top of the speakers. For the last eighteen years, she excelled as the Customer Service Manager for Clinical Pathology Laboratories in Austin where she will greatly missed by her outstanding staff.
Susanna is survived by her life partner Mark Morrison, their daughter, the light of her life, McKinnley Morrison, her mother Ann Rankin, her father and stepmother, Mac and Esther Horton, her sisters Lori Andelin and Lisa Conder, her half-brother Chris Terry, her cherished aunt Mary Beth Rankin and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother Martin Horton and her beloved aunt and uncle, Vivian and Leycester Gwaltney. A Celebration of Life Service was held in Phlugerville.