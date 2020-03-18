Home

Suzanne Janell McDuffie


1977 - 2020
Suzanne Janell McDuffie, age 42, recently passed away

in Orlando, Fla. She was born on November 14, 1977 in Oakland, Calif. to Bob and Cindy McDuffie.

The third of five children she enjoyed an adventurous childhood in the West before moving with her family to Southwest Florida.

She was an avid athlete for the Port Charlotte Pirates as well as gifted writer for the school paper. She graduated in 1997 with honors and completed her bachelors at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va.

Suzanne achieved great success in independent sales in both SouthWest, Fla. and Dallas, Texas before surrendering her career and possessions to pursue missions full time in Bihar, India. She ministered for three years in the villages of Bihar as well as doing courageous and powerful work against the crimes of human trafficking, delivering thousands from slavery. For her remaining years she passionately shared the love and hope of Jesus to the least of these, touching thousands of lives with the Gospel.

A loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Suzanne brought with her a zeal for life, an affinity for adventure, and practical and generous love that

deeply impacted all who knew her. She will be greatly missed, but her joy is made full in the presence of Jesus. She is survived by father (Bob McDuffie), mother (Cindy McDuffie), siblings (Robert and Jenn McDuffie, Bradley and Rachel McDuffie, Jeremiah and Stacy McDuffie and Trent and Cynthia Palm) as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by grandparents (Robert and Cherry McDuffie and Roy and Nelly Nicholson).

Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine St. Englewood, FL 34223

In lieu of Flowers: Donations can be made in honor of Suzanne's legacy and mission to IJM.org
