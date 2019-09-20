|
Suzanne Scorse Galasso, 78, of Punta Gorda, FL entered eternal life on the evening of Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Tidewell Hospice House, Port Charlotte. She was born in Rochester, NY on October 21, 1940.
Suzanne graduated from John Marshall High School in Rochester, and retired to Punta Gorda from Baltimore, MD after a long career in retail sales. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, beloved dog Lillibelle, working part time retail at Fisherman's Village, playing games, time on the beach, reading and all things pink.
She was married to Anthony (Tony) Galasso Sr. for 42 years. She was predeceased by daughter Tamara Poretsky. Suzanne is survived by sisters Linda Ludgate, Sandra (Michael) Deignan, Joanne (Larry) Copper and a brother Richard Scorse; as well as surviving (step)children Anthony (Lori) Galasso Jr, Steve (Joanne) Galasso, and Maria Galasso; 8 grandchildren: Andrew Galasso, Allison (Eliot) Tarash, Adam Galasso, Sydney Poretsky, Collin Galasso, Gregory Galasso, Tyler Dempsey, Blake Galasso; along with many loved nieces and nephews.
In memory of Suzanne, please consider offering donations to Tidewell Hospice or Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date.