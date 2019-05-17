Suzanne Spross, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away peacefully on May 12, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Dr. Spross was born in New York City on April 10, 1953 and grew up in Irvington, NY with her two younger sisters. A PhD graduate of NYU, Suzanne began her practice as a Psychologist while living in NYC. She spent many years working to help those with substance abuse/addiction issues. She met her husband Michael in Rhinebeck, NY, where they enjoyed each of the four seasons. Avid hikers, art and local history buffs, they explored the treasures of the Hudson Valley before moving to SW Florida in 2013.



As a psychologist with the Peace River Psychology Group, Dr Spross quickly became a familiar contributor to the Florida Weekly newspaper, sharing her expertise and gentle wisdom with readers.



Suzanne is survived by her husband, Michael Clifford, sisters, Kathy (Ron) Fitzgerald of Port Charlotte, FL and Debby (Barbara Wells) Spross of Fairfield, CT; as well as nephews, Todd Fitzgerald of Virginia and Dean (Becky) Fitzgerald of North Carolina; great nephew, Gusto; her beloved sweet King Charles Spaniel, Stella along with many longtime friends and colleagues. Suzy will be sorely missed.



In lieu of flowers or any other memorial, Suzy would love to have trees planted in her honor and memory through the Arbor Day Foundation at www.arborday.org



