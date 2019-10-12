|
|
SYLVIA EILEEN (STUTZMAN) WARREN
With broken hearts, we say goodbye to our dear Sylvia - wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and loving companion. She passed away peacefully at home on August 22, surrounded by family and loved
ones, after struggling to recover from pancreatic cancer surgery in May. She had touched so many lives with
her kindness and compassion, and will be remembered always for her selfless devotion to her family and friends. She was born June 28, 1936 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The youngest of 5 siblings, she and her 3 sisters sang hymns together so beautifully that they performed at their local school, on the radio, and even cut 2 records while still in their pre-teens and teens. The family moved to Englewood, Florida in 1947, where the
young sisters continued to entertain and endear the community. She married Jerry Brobst in 1952 and had
two children, Cindy and Richard. Sadly, Cindy passed away at age 20.
After their divorce, Sylvia went on to meet and later marry local attorney R. Earl Warren. They had been married for 43 years, and had a wonderful life together raising a menagerie of pets (including llamas). Becoming a step-Mom seemed effortless for her, as she welcomed Earl's 5 children into her home and heart with ease and love. In addition, over the years she and Earl welcomed 13 exchange students into their home - and many have remained in touch with them ever since, calling them "Mom" and "Dad". She later
was a founder of her local "Breakfast Club", which had many members throughout the years, and with whom she has remained great friends.
Playing games and cards were favorite activities for Sylvia - she was especially skilled at Scrabble. And there weren't many who could beat her at a hand of cards! She was also very active with the First Baptist Church, where she touched many lives with her caring, compassionate presence and her devotion to helping others.
Sadly, her son Richard passed away just 3 days before Sylvia did. They had always been so close; perhaps he had to go first to help show her the way. We are comforted knowing that Sylvia and Richard are now together in Heaven with their beloved Cindy. Sylvia is survived by her loving husband Earl Warren; her sister Iris (Stutzman) Hofecker; her daughter-in-law Pamela Brobst; her step-children Susan, Alicie, Denese, Patricia, and Stephen; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Also a wealth of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones who will miss her terribly for a very long time.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First
Baptist Church at 278 S. Mango Street, Englewood FL 34223 at 5:00 on Thursday, Oct 24